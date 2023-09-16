Two Killed, Three Kidnapped As Bandits Attack Kaduna Community

No fewer than two people have been killed and four others kidnapped by bandits in a fresh attack at Dogon Noma-Unguwan Gamu Community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A community leader at Kufana, Musa Yaro, told Channels Television that the incident happened in the early hours of Friday when the bandits invaded the community and started shooting sporadically.

Yaro stated that two people were shot to death and three others kidnapped, while several residents of the community were said to have sustained injuries from gunshots during the attack.

The community leader said the names of those killed are Bala Laya and Gimbiya Coaster, while the kidnapped victims are Set Alkali, Saviour Christopher and Sico Nicholas.

Naija News reports that for several years, Kajuru Local Government Area has been in the news for the wrong reasons due to frequent attacks by bandits.

One such deadly attack was on March 11, 2019, where 52 people were killed, and over 200 houses burnt down, while hundreds of people were sacked from their homes by the attackers.