Strong And Timely: Bashir Ahmad Reacts As Kano Governor Sacks Commissioner Who Threatened Tribunal Judges

Former presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad has reacted to the decision of Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf to sack a commissioner who threatened the judges presiding over the state governorship election petition tribunal.

Reacting shortly after the sack, Ahmad described Governor Yusuf’s decision as strong and timely.

Naija News recalls the Commissioner of Land in Kano State, Aliyu Adamu Kibiya on Friday sent a warning to judges in charge of the state governorship petition tribunal.

The commissioner who spoke in Hausa in a viral video on social media asked the judges to choose between their lives and their work while delivering the judgement.

He spoke during a protest organized by members of the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the state.

However, shortly after the outburst, the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf sacked the Commissioner.

The Commissioner of Information in the state, Baba Halilu Dantiye while addressing journalists at Government House, Kano, on Friday, said the governor had directed the immediate dismissal of Kibiya.

He further stated that Governor Yusuf respects and takes the judiciary in high esteem and would not condone any disrespect to them.

Aside from the commissioner, the governor sacked his Special Advisor on Youth and Sports, Aliyu Yusuf.

Barring his mind on the development in Kano, Ahmad took to the microblogging site, X to commend the action of the Governor.

He wrote: “Just read that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano state has sacked Commissioner of Lands, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya after his unguided statement, saying that “any judge that allows himself to be used and collect bribes and pass judgment that is not right, we want to tell him he must choose between his life and the bribe money he collected.”

“The NBA had earlier called for the commissioner’s sack and called upon the security agencies to arrest him.

“A timely and strong statement from Gov. Abba Yusuf.

“Allah ya bamu zaman lafiya a jihar Kano.”