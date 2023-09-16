Sanwo-Olu Reacts To Appointment Of Yemi Cardoso As New CBN Governor

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has congratulated Dr. Yemi Cardoso on his appointment as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, in a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, appointed Cardoso for a term of five years at the first instance, pending his confirmation by the Senate.

Reacting in a statement via his X handle on Friday night, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Cardoso’s appointment is well-deserved and a testament to his dedication to Nigeria’s economic growth.

The governor stated that Cardoso’s extensive experience in banking and governance uniquely positions him for this critical role.

Sanwo-Olu added that the appointment of Cardoso as the new CBN governor is a proud moment for Lagos State and Nigeria.

He said: “Congratulations to Dr. Yemi Cardoso on his well-deserved nomination as the new CBN Governor by President Bola Tinubu.

“Dr Yemi’s extensive experience in banking and governance uniquely positions him for this critical role.

“His journey through top financial institutions and his distinguished service as a former commissioner have honed his skills and wisdom.

“His appointment is a testament to his dedication to Nigeria’s economic growth.

“Dr Yemi Cardoso, your nomination by President @officialABAT is a proud moment for Lagos State and Nigeria.

“I have no doubt that you’ll steer the CBN with excellence, making significant strides for our nation’s monetary policy. Best wishes for this exciting new chapter.”