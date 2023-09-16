Oyo Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin Emerges Conference Of Speakers Chairman

The Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, has emerged as the new Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria.

Ogundoyin’s emergence followed the withdrawal of the Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Honourable Taiwo Oluomo, at the conference’s national meeting in Abuja on Saturday.

Ogundoyin’s emergence was, after that, confirmed through a unanimous voice vote by the conference, Naija News learned.

The Constitution of the Conference stipulates a two-year term of office for its elected leadership, which is rotated between the Northern and the Southern parts of the country.

Ogundoyin, who has made history by becoming the youngest Chairman of the Conference since its establishment in 1999, succeeds the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Honourable Abubakar Suleiman.

In his acceptance speech, Ogundoyin pledged selfless service to the conference while applauding the conference for its support.

Oyo Speaker assured that the new Executive Council would not only work assiduously to achieve the Conference’s goals but also set more ambitious and realistic goals.

He said: “I accept this honour with a great sense of gratitude, humility, responsibility, and an overwhelming determination to selflessly serve this assemblage of highly revered Rt. Honourable Speakers of Nigeria’s State Legislatures.

“I would like to say that today marks another significant milestone in my life and indeed in my political journey because, as the youngest amongst you, you have unhesitantly given me the mandate to steer the ship of the Conference, not minding my young mind. I see this as one of the highest honours bestowed on me and one of the greatest challenges and responsibilities placed before me in recent years.

“I am, however, poised for the task and ready to justify the confidence reposed in me by all our highly esteemed Speakers of State legislatures in Nigeria. I shall work and relate with everyone as we are all indispensable stakeholders in the assignment giving to the new Executive council.

“We are ready to place the Conference on a higher pedestal by working to make it more relevant in the grand scheme of things in our dear nation. We shall equally ensure a more robust connection and network with other parliaments, parliamentary organizations, and various notable institutions across the world.”