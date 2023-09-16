Naira Marley Still Threatened Mohbad Recently – Aloma DMW Alleges

More controversies surrounding the death of late singer Promise Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, seem to be unfolding, as fresh details of another threat by the owner of Marlian Records World, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, emerge.

Naija News reports that the young singer had suddenly died on Tuesday and was buried the following day. However, since his demise, there have been several controversies surrounding his sudden death.

Industry players have since accused Naira Marley, and Sam Larry of having a hand in the singer’s death.

The controversy got messier after a video where Sam Larry, an ally to Naira Marley, and some others were seen harassing Mohbad on a music set.

The video saw a lot of aggrieved Nigerians invade the Instagram page of Sam Larry and Naira Marly for allegedly bullying and oppressing the late singer.

Meanwhile, both Sam Larry and Naira Marley, came out on Friday evening to dismiss rumours of their involvement in Mohbad’s death.

However, in a fresh twist, a former aide of Afro Beats star Davido, Busari Idris Seun, popularly known as Aloma DMW, has revealed that the late singer was threatened by Naira Marley on 13th August 2023.

According to him, the late Mohbad was billed to perform at an event organised in London by talent manager Paul Okoye (Paulo) but was allegedly threatened by Naira Marley and his thugs.

Aloma DMW, in an interview on social media, recalled how Mohbad told him that Naira Marley and his thugs warned him not to show up at the London event.

Aloma DMW also confirmed how the late singer faced oppression from Naira Marley since he left Marlian Music.

Many social media commentators have accused Naira Marley and Sam Larry of killing Mohbad, but the police have made it clear that “Twitter is not a police station.”

Naira Marley Is Innocentv – Late Father

Meanwhile, the deceased’s father, Joseph Aloba, has said Naira Marley is innocent as he was absent when the event of Mohbad’s sudden death unfolded.

Aloba, who made this submission during an interview with The Sight, had earlier said his son’s death might be connected to an injection administered by an auxiliary nurse.