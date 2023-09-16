Brighton Humble Man United, Sheffield Stun Tottenham, See Other Results

It was a hot afternoon for some of the big boys today as Manchester United lost to fast-rising Brighton at Old Trafford, and Tottenham Hotspur almost stumbled at home.

Five 2023-2024 Premier League matchday five games took place simultaneously from 3 p.m. and most of them ended stunningly.

The most expected result was Manchester City’s 3-1 win over West Ham United at London Stadium. Goals from Jérémy Doku in the 46th minute, Bernardo Silva in the 76th minute, and of course the usual suspect, Erling Haaland in the 86th minute cancelled out West Ham’s early lead courtesy of 36th minute strike from James Ward-Prowse.

It ended in a 1-1 draw at Villa Park as Crystal Palace couldn’t maintain their second-half lead which was gifted to them by Odsonne Édouard in the 47th minute. Jhon Durán grabbed the equalizer for Aston Villa in the 87th minute.

However, Aston Villa scored two quick injury time goals courtesy of Douglas Luiz and Leon Bailey to complete a 3-1 comeback win at home.

Fulham held their own at Craven Cottage as they maintained a slim one-goal lead for almost 30 minutes. The hosts got the goal thanks to a strike from Carlos Vinícius.

It was a different story at Old Trafford as goals from Danny Welbeck in the 20th minute, Pascal Groß in the 53rd minute, and Joao Pedro in the 71st minute destroyed Manchester United 3-1 in front of their home fans. The Red Devils got the consolation goal from 20-year-old French midfielder Hannibal Mejbri.

The story was almost the same at Tottenham Hotspur stadium as in form Spurs almost fell to Sheffield United who took the lead in the 73rd minute courtesy of Gustavo Hamer’s strike.

However, Tottenham were able to turn things around within the lengthy added time. Injury time goals from Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski gifted Spurs an unprecedented 2-1 comeback win.