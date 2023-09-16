Birnin Kebbi Inferno: Transformer Assigned To Niger Republic To Supply Electricity To Kebbi – TCN

Following yesterday’s inferno at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) power station in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, plans have been made to supply electricity to the state from the transformer that supplies the Niger Republic.

The TCN Managing Director, Engineer Sule Abdulaziz, said considering the level of damage at the burnt power station, it would take not less than two weeks to fix the damaged power station and restore light.

According to him, two states were affected by the fire, that is Kebbi and Sokoto, and pending the two weeks when engineers of the TCN would complete fixing the damaged power station, the affected states would receive supply from different sources.

The TCN boss explained that the company planned to feed Kebbi from the transformer assigned to Niger Republic, and Sokoto would be fed from the power station at Talata Mafara.

Naija News recalls that Nigeria has halted electricity supply to Niger Republic as part of sanctions meted on the nation following the coup which took place in July.

Speaking about the level of damage, Abdulaziz, who was at the power station on Friday to assess the level of damage done to the power station, said to replace two major transformers, MVA 90 and MVA 60, that were destroyed by the fire, it would cost the company $4 million.

He said the company could still not immediately ascertain what caused the fire, but it had engaged experts to investigate and find out what caused it.

Recall that Naija News on Friday reported that a fire razed down the TCN power station in Birnin Kebbi. A development which happened barely 24 hours after a fire outbreak on the Kainji/Jebba 330 kilovolt (kV) line caused a national grid collapse on Thursday.