Akpabio’s Aide Speaks About Plot To Impeach Senate President

The Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, has dispelled reports about a plot to impeach his principal, Godswill Akpabio.

In a statement on Saturday, the Senate President’s spokesperson said the rumours making the round on some media platform about a plot to impeach his principal is sponsored.

Earlier, Naija News reported that top politicians strongly opposed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, are reportedly plotting to impeach the leader of the National Assembly when lawmakers resume from their two-month annual leave on September 26.

According to Vanguard, the politicians accuse the former Akwa Ibom State Governor of playing the role of a lap dog for President Bola Tinubu and not paying full attention to his colleagues and working hard enough to meet the expectations of Nigerians despite the challenges in the country.

But in his reaction, Eyiboh said contrary to the sponsored news report, the Senate under Akpabio is stable and unperturbed by what appears to be a syndicated media attack from outside the precincts of the National Assembly.

Eyiboh insisted that the reports were complete imaginations and laced with malice to achieve what Senators are yet to comprehend.

He said: “The Senate has since moved on after the leadership contest. The plot to drag in Senators who initially did not support the emergence of the present leadership into a conspiracy that does not exist was uncharitable to the Senators.

“Senators are presently concluding their holidays in their constituencies and other places they have chosen to spend their time after the rigours of the inauguration and ministerial screening.

“All senators are also refreshing themselves ahead of resumption, and suggestions that they are presently engaged in other subversive plots against the institution is rather uncharitable.

“It is especially uncharitable for those Senators who initially did not support the emergence of the leadership, but who have all unanimously endorsed the Senator Akpabio-led leadership.

“Continuing to link these Senators with one conspiracy or the other with barely disguised innuendo is rather unkind.

“We call on the media not to give in to the conspiratorial tales and to please not give damage to the reputations that they have built over time.”