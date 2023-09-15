Your Campaign Is Based On Senseless Allegations – Kogi Govt Blasts ADC Candidate

The Kogi State Government has denied allegations claiming that it harassed the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Leke Abejide.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo stated that the allegations were untrue.

Speaking via a statement in Lokoja, Fanwo said that Abejide was one of those just making up the numbers in the line-up of governorship candidates, adding he was not in the governorship race for real.

Fanwo said, “Leke Abejide’s campaign has been based on spurious and senseless allegations. What Kogi residents want to hear is a clear plan on how to consolidate on the great achievements of the incumbent governor.

“But, expectedly, he has continued to miss the chance to impress the people.”

He noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo had always unfolded his plans to consolidate the achievements of his boss and told the people how he would achieve that, noting that his commitment to a united and prosperous Kogi could never be in doubt.

“Ododo emerged based on his pedigree and readiness to take the state forward. He was in government for seven years and has a proper grasp of what needs to be done to consolidate on the widely acclaimed achievements of the current administration,” he added.

The commissioner, however, called on residents to ensure peace before, during, and after the election and assured them of the government’s determination to uphold a free and fair election.