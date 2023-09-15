Tinubu’s Media Aide Reacts To Report Of FG Making U-turn On UAE Visa Ban

Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant on Social Media to President Bola Tinubu, has said that a report claiming that the federal government has made a U-turn on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visa ban is false.

Olusegun, while sharing a news publication from an online media outlet, with the headline ‘FG Makes U-Turn, Says No Timeframe On Resumption Of Emirate Flights’, said the news article was misleading, insisting that the government had not made a U-turn.

He stated that the publication was trying to twist the words of the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo.

The media aide explained that Keyamo simply meant that the heads of government of both countries were trying to work out the details of the agreement.

Speaking via his X account, Olusegun wrote, “Lies and fake news as usual. The President’s Spokesman stated that based on the agreement struck between both Head of Governments, Cabinet Officials of both countries will work out the finer details of the agreement, @dailytrust is trying to twist HM @fkeyamo ‘s words to suit the narrative they have been pushing since the lift of ban has been announced that the FG has made a U-turn. Do better!”