Stray Bullet Kills UNIZIK Student As Cultists Clash

A female year-one student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, identified as Uche Jovita Chigozirim, has been killed by a stray bullet suspected to have been fired by cultists during a clash.

Naija News learnt that the incident occurred on Thursday evening at Miracle Junction in Ifite, Anambra State.

A colleague of the deceased, Dickson Anayochi, who spoke with journalists, confirmed that Chigozirim, a Faculty of Health Science student, was hit by a stray bullet.

He said the tragic incident is a regular occurrence in the UNIZIK environment and called on the Nigerian Police to beef up security in the area.

According to Daily Post, the student’s lifeless body is still lying at the crime scene and covered with banana leaves.

Anayochi said, “This girl, Uche Jovita Chigozirim, a 100-level student of the Faculty of Health Science, was killed yesterday (Thursday) evening by a stray bullet shot by suspected cultists at the popular Miracle Junction.

“Please help us and let the world know the insecurity situation we are facing here in the UNIZIK environment, and the state government is not doing anything to improve the situation.

“Please let the Inspector General of Police help us with a checkpoint around Ifite area of UNIZIK because we are tired of complaining to the state government. It’s now a culture we are almost used to. It’s really sad.”