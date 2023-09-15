Someone Is Trying To Use My Nudes To Blackmail Me – Skitmaker Cries Out

Skitmaker Lizzyjay has taken to social media to cry out over an alleged blackmailer trying to use her nude video to extort her.

Lizzy, on Thursday via Instagram, said that she will be visiting the police to make a formal complaint and give them photos of the blackmailer.

The skitmaker also explained that she made the nude video with the intent to get treatment for a particular ailment she was battling with at the time and did not have the time to visit her doctor in person.

Speaking about the ordeal, she wrote: “For the past few days, I have received calls and message from someone who claim to have my nudes. The calls and comment on my page are aimed at forcing me to a negotiation table to become a victim of blackmail.

“For the records, the said video is a video I made and sent to my doctor when I complained about XYZ in my private part. I couldn’t go to my doctor as at that time physically to I sent him a video so that he could prescribe medication for me. The video which I made over a year now, was made via Snapchat because I hardly use it and it felt safer.

“The man trying to blackmail me got access to an email I no longer use and use it yo gain access into my Snapchat. He took hold of the video and has since shared it since I refused to deal.

“I am putting this statement out for the records.I will be visiting the police PRO to make a formal complain and give them the pictures of the blackmailer which I now have.

“Please put me in your prayers as I survive this storm of blackmailer.”