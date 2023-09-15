Nnamdi Kanu: Buhari Called Ndigbos A Dot And Sent Pythons To Them – Ejimakor Tells Tinubu

Special Counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has urged President Bola Tinubu not to validate his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari’s injustice against the Igbos.

Speaking via his X handle, Ejimakor lamented that Buhari viciously persecuted Igbo people during his eight years in power.

He recalled how Buhari described the Southeast as a dot and deployed the military to the zone.

Ejimakor said, “Dear @officialABAT: For eight long years, Buhari indulged in a vicious persecution of Ndigbo.

“He called them a dot & sent pythons to them. In desperation, he unjustly renditioned & imprisoned MAZI NNAMDI KANU.

“Don’t validate Buhari’s injustice against Ndigbo. #FreeMNK.”

DSS Denying Me Visitors Of My Choice

Meanwhile, Kanu has claimed that the Department of State Service (DSS) is denying him access to visitors of his choice.

Kanu lamented that the security service had violated a subsisting court order that granted him access to his visitors.

This was disclosed by Kanu’s Counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, after his routine meeting with Kanu at the DSS facility in Abuja recently.

A statement issued by Ejiofor revealed that the agitator’s lead Counsel, Mike Ozekhome has begun contempt proceedings against the DSS Director General, Yusuf Bichi, over the denial.

The statement reads in part, “Recently, the personnel of the SSS have extended their acts of lawlessness by denying Onyendu access to visitors of his choice, in clear violation of a subsisting court order.

“However, our erudite Lead Counsel – Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN has swung into action by commencing contempt proceedings against the Director General of the SSS to demand immediate compliance with all the Court Orders that the SSS is currently violating with impunity.”