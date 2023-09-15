Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 15th September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 15th September 2023.

The PUNCH: The Debt Management Office has said Nigeria’s total public debt hit N87.38tn at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The figure represents an increase of 75.29 per cent or N37.53tn compared to N49.85tn recorded at the end of March 2023.

Vanguard: Businesses and homes were again left without power supply for several hours yesterday after the nation’s national grid collapsed twice in less than six hours, dropping power generation by 93.5 per cent to 273MW. The latest collapse came barely two weeks after the controversial celebration of 400 days of stable or incident-free operations by the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

The Nation: The pressure piled on oil thieves, economic saboteurs and bandits by the military and the police have started yielding results. The nation’s security has raised the tempo of their battle against those they described as enemies of the government’s plan to improve the economy.

Daily Trust: Three days to the deadline given by President Bola Tinubu, federal government agencies in collaboration with law enforcement operatives are struggling to recover billions of naira given to rice farmers as loans since 2018. Recall that President Bola Tinubu had given up to Monday, September 18, for the recovery of the funds.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.