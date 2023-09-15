Mixed Reactions As Lagos Lawmakers Dump English, Confirm Sanwo-Olu’s Nominees In Yoruba Language

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the usage of Yoruba language by the Lagos State House of Assembly in the final confirmation of Commissioner-nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for confirmation.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu had sent a fresh list containing 18 names to the House after 17 of the 39 names, initially sent were rejected.

The rejected names were replaced in the new list, and one new name was added to make up the 18 names.

However, a video that surfaced online showed the moment the speaker of the house, Madashiru Obasa questioned and deliberated with other members of the house about the confirmation of the nominees in Yoruba language.

Watch video below;

The video has elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media, while many commended the initiative, others said it was unnessary.

yougoexplaino wrote: “I love it even when I am not from Yoruba.”

mbizzzzz wrote: “Wow it’s the Hausa’s that can’t speak English in their states since forever am proud of now, as Almighty Lagos wants to stop speaking English.”

edufunky wrote: “Let us be careful of the kind of information released to the public. No man land has been there since. They are trying to force everyone to focus on the last general election results, which saw Sir Tinubu lost in Lagos 🤣🤣🤣🤣. They are only planning and getting ready for future elections in Lagos.”

lateef.raji.5688 wrote: “Lagos is Yoruba, if u don’t hear the language, maybe you go back to ur state.”

st_casaf wrote: “What’s our business, if they like they should bring in Mc oluomo and his touts to do proceedings.. na their business. It has nothing on us.”

banson_glass wrote: “this is one of the best developments I. South West, since other tribe isn’t appreciate the accommodation, time we tell which state will gain it.”

joeyzaz wrote: “So it is lagos now, there is nothing like Nigeria, una turn go pass.”

evergreenrecords wrote: “People will have sense now . It is total abomination to speak foreign language in your land.”