I Will Send EFCC After Anyone Who Pays For The Alaafin Stool, Its Not For Sale – Makinde Declares

The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday, vowed to send the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after anyone who has been discovered to have paid for the stool of the Alaafin of Oyo.

Makinde, who has pledged to protect the ancient stool with everything in his power, declared today that the stool is not for sale, so people trying to pay their way through should desist from such an act.

The governor made this submission in Iseyin during the official opening of the Iseyin Campus of the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

He said anyone who might have given money to anyone because of the stool would be sent to the anti-graft agency, Naija News reports.

The governor noted that not only would he refer such people to the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYOCA) but would personally take such individuals to the EFCC.

While ensuing for peace among the citizens of Oyo town, he called on those jostling for the stool to embrace peace so that the next occupant could be announced just like in the case of the new Aseyin of Iseyinland.

The event has former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the Special Guest of Honour to unveil the commemorative plaque and Commission the project.