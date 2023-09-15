‘God Sent Me To Give You A New Ogbomoso Land’ – New Soun, Oba Olaoye

Movement and business activities were temporarily on a halt in Ogbomoso on Thursday when residents of the ancient town welcomed their newly installed Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, into the palace.

Naija News gathered that Oba Olaoye, completed the final series of traditional rites to become the 30th Soun of Ogbomoso land, after being in seclusion for seven days.

The rites marked the end of the compulsory seven-day seclusion for the new traditional ruler, who visited some historical compounds in the town.

It was learned that a whip was given to him at the “Abata” shrine, where all the past Soun of Ogbomoso were laid to rest.

Surrounded by the kingmakers and other subjects, When the new monarch arrived the the back gate of the palace, he was reported to have performed a rite before entry, which signifies a peaceful and long reign.

The new Soun later danced to several traditional local tunes provided by drummers for some minutes, before proceeding to other rites inside the palace.

The Areago of Ogbomoso land lHigh Chief Sobalaje Otolorin, led other kingmakers to perform the installation.

He proclaimed Olaoye as “His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, the Orumogege III and the 30th Soun of Ogbomoso.”

In his maiden address, the new Soun appreciated everyone for the love and support thus far, while urging sons and daughters of the land in diaspora to come back home for the development of the town.

He said,” This is a new dawn in the town, and factories shall flood the town to ensure that sons and daughters of the town no longer beg for jobs as there would be enough to accommodate them.

“It is God that sent me and asked me to make sure I give you a new Ogbomoso land to make the town a new brand in the comity of its peers.

“The much-awaited development has started immediately. Factories are coming, not just one, but in several folds.

“It won’t be that you will be crying for employment henceforth, because it is already here with us in Ogbomoso.

“I don’t talk much, but I assure you that you will henceforth be seeing action that will give everyone fresh hope and that will make everybody proud of coming from this town called Ogbomoso.”