Erik Ten Hag Says Man United Had No “Good Culture“

Manchester United manager, Erik Ten Hag has claimed that when he was named the manager of the club in 2022, he didn’t meet any “good culture” at Old Trafford.

The former Ajax manager said the owners of the club have directed him to be strict with the players and that is what he has been trying to do.

Erik ten Hag said this on Friday, barely a day after it was announced that Jadon Sancho will train separately from the club’s first team until his misunderstanding with the Dutch coach is resolved.

Recall that in late August, Erik Ten Hag left out Jadon Sancho from the Manchester United squad that lost 3-1 to Arsenal. And when he was asked why he did that, the Dutchman said he did that because Sancho didn’t do as much as he wanted during training.

The English player reacted to Ten Hag’s comment by stressing that the coach is making him a “scapegoat”.

Recall that Erik ten Hag ensured Cristiano Ronaldo left the club last summer for granting an interview in which the Portuguese lambasted the Dutch coach and owners of the club. Hence, it was not strange when Ten Hag had to sideline Sancho for disagreeing with him openly.

Ahead of the Manchester United vs. Brighton clash at Old Trafford at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, newsmen asked the coach about Sancho, instead of a direct answer, the coach decided to tell them about his mandate at Old Trafford.

He said, “It is my job to control the standards.

“Strict lines is what the club asked me because there was no good culture before I entered last season.

“Of course, it is never someone only makes one mistake, it is a whole process before you come to a certain outcome about strict lines.

“If staff or players or whoever, there is a structure to cross lines so you have to be strong.”