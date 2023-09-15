Bricklayer Who Cast Mohbad’s Grave Celebrates Feat (Video)

The bricklayer hired to construct the grave of the late singer, Mohbad, has taken to social media to celebrate what he describes as a major achievement in his career.

Naija News reports that the bricklayer in a video posted by @badarinahon Instagram was elated to have been the one to construct the grave of the late young singer.

It would be recalled that Mohbad suddenly died on Tuesday and was buried on Wednesday amidst controversies surrounding his death.

Following his burial, the bricklayer, who cast his grave, caused a stir online over the statement about being privileged to do so, saying it was a great feat for him.

He said, “If dem say na me go do Mohbad burial ground, I go forh o. I no believe say na me go do Mohbad burial ground o. Help me o; I need help. If I blow, it’s not small. I don’t know Mohbad, but I like him.”

However, the comment section begun buzzing with reactions after the bricklayer’s comment.

See some reactions

damblaise said: “A quick prayer. Lord, may my death never be someone’s greatest achievement 💔🤦”

sexykinging wrote: “Na u go dig him out back werey….cus autopsy is really necessary in this case 😢”

kween_tiwalope penned: “Ikorodu people no just get sense 💔cus is this an achievement? Make them help you for what? Give you more burial 🪦 to cement ? Mtchew”

_sueldelioness penned: “Am I the only one who feel this statement is harmless? Though insensitive considering all the controversy surrounding his death and how young he was … but this bricklayer probably never thought he would get the opportunity to build a celebrity’s grave hence this reaction.”

ms__bjay said: “Seems everyone in that ikorodu no normal😢”

ayoebiseni said ”Someone sorrow is the excitement of others.”

plug_inxmedia wrote ”God help us all.”

djkholow_official: “Na so person Wey go cement your grace go surprise too because none of us is getting out alive.”

dark__shuga: “The rush to bury,them rush to cement ahhhhh the family didn’t care about their child genuinely that’s the truth omg na from them findings for start but looks like no one cares poor and helpless mohbad.”

cutefed_damouche: “Very insensitive!!! Are u suppose to be expecting to do the burial ground of a 27yrs guy? Ur age mate, u no believe am like say na old ex president burial ground u dey do… Empathy pls!”