Top 30 Most Expensive Football Squads In 2023-2024 Season
Manchester United have the most expensive football squad in the world according to a CIES Football Observatory report.
The CIES Football Observatory came up with this conclusion after adding up the transfer fees that each of the world’s top 100 clubs had paid for all the players who are currently in their 2023-2024 squad, including any potential add-ons.
The CIES claimed that all the players who are currently at Manchester United cost the club the sum of €1.15 billion – with €61 million spent on goalkeepers, €383 million on defenders, €296 million on midfielders and €411 million on forwards.
As expected, Chelsea are the second most expensive squad in the world as all the current players in their squad cost the club the sum of €1.13 billion.
Manchester City, Paris Saint Germain, Arsenal, and Tottenham are the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth most expensive squads in the world, respectively. City’s current squad costs the club €1.042 billion, PSG’s current squad costs the club €1 billion, Arsenal’s current squad costs the club, €836 million, while Tottenham Hotspur’s current squad is worth €829 million.
Al-Hilal of the Saudi Pro League are the only side outside Europe that made the top 30 most expensive squads in the world with players that cost the club €382 million.
Below are the Top 30 Most Expensive Squads In the 2023-2024 season
Manchester United – €1.15 billion
Chelsea – €1.13 billion
Manchester City – €1.042 billion
Paris Saint-Germain – €1 billion
Arsenal – €836 million
Tottenham Hotspur – €829 million
Liverpool – €770 million
Real Madrid – €708 million
Newcastle United – €661 million
West Ham United – €505 million
Aston Villa – €486 million
Bayern Munich – €481 million
Juventus – €473 million
Everton – €418 million
RB Leipzig – €399 million
Napoli – €392 million
Atletico Madrid – €387 million
Al-Hilal – €382 million
Barcelona – €375 million
Nottingham Forest – €365 million
Monaco – €364 million
Wolves – €363 million
Borussia Dortmund – €348 million
Bournemouth – €344 million
AC Milan – €332 million
Leicester City – €281 million
Bayer Leverkusen – €275 million
Crystal Palace – €274 million
Inter Milan – €255 million
Fulham – €245 million