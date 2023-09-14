Tinubu Reveals Wike’s Special Assignment In His Administration Aside Being FCT Minister

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said Nyesom Wike, is not just the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) but his adviser.

Naija News understands that the President stated this when received the high-powered 62-man delegation from Rivers state, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu while addressing the stakeholders from Rivers State said he has listened to their plea on infrastructure development especially on the dilapidated Elementary junction-Onne axis of the East-West Road linking the Port Harcourt Refinery.

The President in a statement released through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale said, “The Honourable Minister, Wike, is not just the Minister of FCT, he is also my adviser and an admirer of mine. He has hit the ground running and he should be encouraged by the State.”

President Tinubu in his advice for the younger generation, charged them to be more patient with the processes of government, he said, “I am the Captain and Chief Salesman of the country. We have to reverse the trend and achieve possibilities within a short period of time. Our people have high expectations for us. I pledge to work hard, and I pray to God to put me on the right path, not to disappoint Nigerians.”