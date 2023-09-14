Shettima Arrives Cuba For G77 Leaders’ Summit (Photos)

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has arrived in Havana, Cuba, ahead of the G77+China Leaders’ Summit.

Naija News had earlier reported that Shettima on Tuesday night departed Abuja for Havana, the Cuban capital.

Shettima will be representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who just returned after participating in the G-20 Summit held in India.

Shettima was accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Abubakar Kyari; Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji; and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Adamu Lamuwa, amongst others.

The summit is scheduled to take place between September 15 to 17, 2023⁣.

The arrival of Shettima in Cuba was announced by the Presidency on its X account, It wrote, “Representing President @officialABAT, he will be joining other world leaders, including the United Nations Secretary-General, @antonioguterres at the Summit to deliberate on development issues facing members mostly from the global south.

“The Summit will equally explore proactive ways of addressing challenges facing the development of the member-states leveraging science, technology and innovation to enhance socio-economic growth.”

Shettima on the sidelines will hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders to promote Nigeria’s trade and investment relations in line with the economic development diplomacy of the Tinubu administration.⁣