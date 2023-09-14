Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 14th September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 14th September 2023.

The PUNCH: As tertiary institutions across the country begin a new session next week, the Academic Staff Union of Universities, parents and students started protests as more varsities continue to hike their fees amid a worsening economy. ASUU as well as the associations of parents and students warned about the likelihood of mass dropouts of students following the hikes in fees by the universities across the country.

The Guardian: Despite the overwhelming gap in housing provision in the country, the Federal Government’s 2,870 houses in different states are beyond the reach of low-income earners.

Vanguard: THERE are indications that exchange rate crises that trailed the foreign exchange market reforms in June 2023 may linger further as supply gap led to further depreciation of Naira in the parallel market yesterday to N930/ $1, down from N925 mid last week.

The Nation: The proposed strike by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) will be counter-productive if it goes ahead, private employers of labour cautioned yesterday. According to them, the NLC should seek better opportunities for its members to cushion subsidy removal pain through dialogue with the government.

Daily Trust: Several railway projects worth over $21.3bn (about N16 trillion) across the country have stalled due to lack of funding, findings by Daily Trust have revealed. The development is threatening the federal government’s railway modernisation programme designed to connect all states of the federation.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.