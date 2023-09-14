Mohbad: Police Gives Reason Why No Arrest Have Been Made Over Singer’s Death

The Delta State police spokesman, Bright Edafe has responded to those calling for the arrest of some suspects alleged to be responsible for the death of Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

Naija News reports that outraged netizens demanded the arrest and investigations of Naira Marley, owner of Marlian Music, a label the late singer was signed into, before cutting ties over royalties and change of management.

This comes after old videos of the late singer crying out surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) saying that Marlian Music should be held responsible if he dies.

Other videos of the deceased singer being harassed on a music set with numerous reports that he was threatened and humiliated by some industry players also surfaced.

However, reacting to the requests, Edafe on Thursday said that the microblogging platform is not a police station.

He added via a quoted post that the force is incapable of taking action if the family of the deceased singer lays no complaint.

He wrote: “Twitter is not police station! Twitter is not police station!! Twitter is not police station!! May his soul rest in peace.”

In another post, he quoted a post saying, “If the family don’t put in a complain, the police can’t do anything.. even though, we know in this case the police is hapless, let the family lay a complain first.”