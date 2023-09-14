Lagos To Shut Third Mainland Bridge, Announces Alternative Routes

To minimize motorist inconveniences, the Lagos State Government, through the state Public Works Corporation (LPWC) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, has announced that the Third Mainland Bridge will be shut for two consecutive Sundays.

Naija News learnt that the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Abdulhafiz Toriola, who made this known on Thursday, said plans had been concluded regarding palliative works on the failed sections of the road.

Recall that motorists and commuters have cried out to relevant authorities to aid them in preventing possible loss of lives and property due to fatal accidents often experienced on the bridge occasioned by several potholes in the axis.

Toriola explained that the palliative works were scheduled for Sunday 17 and Sunday 24, September, 2023, between the hours of 7.00 am to 7.00 pm.

According to him, the proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases, with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.

Consequently, the state government released a travel advisory to ensure seamless traffic movement in the area.

Toriola advised motorists to ply the following alternative routes made available during the rehabilitation works, which are Scene 1, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Alapere/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island will be diverted towards Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway to link Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue to access Eko Bridge and Lagos Island.

For scene 2, motorists from Lagos Mainland going through Herbert Macaulay Road (Adekunle axis) inwards Lagos Island via Third Mainland Bridge will be diverted towards Muritala Mohammed Way to use Carter Bridge to link Lagos Island.

He further urged motorists to be patient and observe safety measures during the palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge.