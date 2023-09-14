[Just In] Mohbad: Police Speaks On Arresting Naira Marley, Sam Larry

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2, Alagbon, on Thursday night debunked the report making rounds that the police have arrested music promoter, Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry and singer, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley over the death Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

The spokesperson for FCID in Lagos, Oluniyi Ogundeyi, in an interview with Punch described the report as false.

Ogundeyi said, “The report is false; it is a lie; no one has been arrested. The police did not arrest Naira Marley or Sam Larry.”

The speculation struck the internet following allegations that Mohbad’s former boss, Naira Marley, had on several occasions instigated Sam Larry and others to intimidate and assault the deceased for exiting Marlians Records.

Sam Larry and Naira Marley, had been attacked on social media after a video where Sam Larry and some others were seen harassing Mohbad surfaced online.

The late 27-year-old singer and Zlatan Ibile in the video were on set for a music video when Sam Larry stormed the scene with some boys targeting Mohbad who scampered away in fear.

Zlatan, however, tried to save the situation as he stood up to Larry and his allies to forestall any attack or bullying on Mohbad.

The video has seen Nigeria invade the Instagram page of Sam Larry and Naira Marly for allegedly bullying and threatening the late singer.

Larry has since deactivated his Instagram account following the torrents of cyber attacks received since the video emerged.