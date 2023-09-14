It Is Strange That You Refused To Acknowledge The EU Report – Group Tells PEPT

A group of Nigerians and other Africans in the Diaspora have condemned the judges who delivered the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, (PEPT) judgment.

They insisted that the decision of the tribunal to throw away the damning EU reports on the 2023 presidential election is strange and should be countenanced.

Diaspora Action For Democracy in Africa (DADA) made this call, a few days after some other group of Nigerians living abroad, condemned the judgement.

Speaking via a statement signed by Uche Martin, DADA noted that the decision of the Appeal Court to uphold the result of the 2023 Presidential election has disappointed many Nigerians.

They insisted that there were glaring reports of irregularities and non-conformity to the 2022 Electoral Act by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

DADA referred particularly to a damming EU report about the Nigeria 2023 elections.

The group, however, expressed confidence that the Nigeria Supreme Court will uphold Nigeria’s constitution with regards to the several issues raised at the Tribunal.

DADA said, “This development has dashed hope of millions of Nigerians who believed in the independence of judiciary,” the statement read.

“This decision of PEPT has deflated the morale of millions of Nigerians who cast their votes in the hope of obtaining the good governance the country desperately needs to emerge from the hardship and suffering the masses are experiencing.

“It is our hope that the PEPT judgment will be carefully reviewed at the Supreme Court, and the apex court will be strong defenders of the Constitution and issue an objective and fair judgment, without bias or favour, based on the evidence presented before it.

“We also appeal to all Nigerians to remain calm but vigilant as active citizens.

“We have previously expressed concern at limitations placed on freedom of the Press, freedom of citizens to peaceful protest and other human rights violations.

“The absence of these fundamental freedoms is signalling that democracy in the Nigerian State is in regression, a situation which should never be allowed to fester or be perpetuated by any means.”