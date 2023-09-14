DJ Kaywise Debunks Suicide Move A Day After Mohbad’s Death

Popular Nigerian disk jockey, Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki, popularly known as DJ Kaywise, has debunked speculations that he is planning to commit suicide.

DJ Kaywise on Wednesday sparked concern among netizens as he shared a cryptic message.

Naija News had earlier reported that in a cryptic message on his Instagram account, he had claimed that he was going to end it all.

The statement which came a day after popular Nigerian singer, Mohbad died with issues around his cause of death, stirred reactions.

Mohbad had his last breath on Tuesday and up till this moment, the cause of his death has not been ascertained.

The DJ in his post wrote, “I’ll end it all by 9 pm tonight, I did my best.”

However, hours after his initial post, the disk jockey revealed that he had no plan to kill him.

He took out time to appreciate everyone who showed him love, having seen his cryptic statement as a suicide move.

DJ Kaywise wrote in the post released to clear the speculation making rounds, “I hope this ends it all.

“The general public misinterpretation of my recent post as a sign of suicidal thoughts highlights the urgency of addressing these issues.

“It’s crucial for the public to disassociate my name from these misconceptions initially perpetuated by a malicious blog called Gistlover, and I am glad I can rectify the false impressions that have been spreading over the year.

“Love Kaywise.”