Police Speak On Petition Filed By Mohbad Against Sam Larry Over Alleged Assault

The Criminal Investigation Department of the Nigeria Police Force, Zone 2, Alagbon on Thursday revealed that it invited music promoter, Samson Balogun, also known as Sam Larry and others, following the petition filed by late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, over alleged assault, amongst others.

According to the CID, a lawyer to Sam Larry and other suspects also wrote a counter-petition against Mohbad, alleging defamation of character, after the singer failed to show up to defend his case.

The spokesperson of the Lagos State CID, Oluniyi Ogundeyi, in an interview with Punch, said Mohbad failed to show up at the police station to adopt and defend his petition, and also provide proof of the allegations, to assist the police in prosecuting the suspects, if necessary.

This is coming amidst the emergence of a document, wherein Mohbad reported a case of alleged threat to life, malicious damage, assault, and oppression, among others, against Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry and others, in a petition to the FCID Annex, Alagbon, Lagos State.

In the June 27, 2023 petition, Mohbad alleged that Sam Larry and 15 others all armed, stormed the venue of a video shoot where the deceased and another artiste, Omoniyi Temidayo aka Zlatan Ibile, were working; and threatened to wreak havoc.

He added that they eventually destroyed equipment worth over N5 million at the scene, and assaulted him (Mohbad) before he narrowly escaped after sustaining injuries.

The petition read, “I of the above name and address, a law-abiding citizen and a Musician bring to your notice the assault and threat to my life by the above-mentioned persons.

“On 25th June 2023, while having a video shoot with another artiste by the name Zlatan (Ibile, the above-mentioned persons numbering about fifteen led by Sam Larry Elegushi invaded the premises with dangerous arms such as guns, cutlasses etc. where I was shooting video and scattered the whole process of the shooting, damaged the equipment I was using for the shooting valued about Five Million Naira and started threatening my life which in the process they became violent and assaulted me which I sustained injuries but narrowly escaped.

“Attached to this petition are the said pictures. The total amount I paid for the shooting they have destroyed is Eight Million Naira (N8,000,000) which is non-refundable.

“However, during the assault, they were boasting that they work for Oba Elegushi and that they have been asked to deal with me for reasons best known to them which to date they are still threatening to kill me if seen. Sir, I call on your good office to save my life from the above-mentioned persons and bring them to book.

“Sir, I call on your good office to save my life from the above-mentioned persons and bring them to book.”

Ogundeyi, in his reaction to the petition, revealed that the police could not act on the petition due to Mohbad’s refusal to come up and adopt, defend, and also provide evidence to support the allegations made by him.

He said, “We received the petition and followed up on the information provided in the petition, and the suspects were invited. But Mohbad refused to show up to defend his petition and also provide evidence to assist the police in carrying out a proper investigation and forward the matter to the legal department for prosecution, if necessary.

“It is true that Mohbad reported the case on June 27, 2023. The IPO confirmed this to me today (Thursday), and showed me the case file. The IPO revealed that Sam Larry and other suspects mentioned in the petition were invited for questioning and they honoured the invite and also gave their statements. But the deceased refused to show up to adopt and defend his petition, and a lawyer to Sam Larry and the other suspects filed a counter-petition accusing Mohbad of defaming them.

“The police even reached out to Mohbad on several occasions, but he never showed up, and there was nothing the police could do if a petitioner refused to defend their petition and provide evidence to help the police in investigating the matter and forward the case file to the legal department of the suspect’s are found culpable.”