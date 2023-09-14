Blue Line Rail Bags FG’s Certification, Declared Safe For Operation

The federal government has certified the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) as a safe infrastructure for commercial/passenger operations.

Naija News gathered that since commencing limited passenger operations on 4th September 2023, the Blue Line has moved about 20,000 passengers.

The Communications Consultant to the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, in a statement on Wednesday, said the certification came after a painstaking audit of the rail infrastructure by the federal inspector of railways from the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

The certificate, signed by Government Inspector of Railways, Engr. Abdulrahaman B. Yusuf stated that following successful trial operations carried out on the rail, “I hereby certify the railway safe for commercial operation.”

According to the “Safety Certificate for Commercial Operations: Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Blue Line (Marina – Mile 2),” the certification is in accordance with sections 50 to 56 of the Nigerian Railway Act, 1955.

Reacting to the feat, the Managing Director of LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, pointed out that the certification of Blue Line was evidence of strict supervision during its construction.

She stated that proper maintenance of the infrastructure and rolling stock will be given priority.

“Rail infrastructure is built to last many generations. We have ensured that the infrastructure built will last more than 100 years,” the statement quoted Akinajo as saying.