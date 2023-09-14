Blackout: TCN Yet To React As DISCOs Confirm National Grid Collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is yet to give an official update on the collapse of the national grid which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, September 14.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the national grid system operated by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) from Osogbo in Osun State, went down at about 00:41 AM on Thursday.

Several Distribution Companies (DISCOs) have confirmed that their feeders are out, throwing Nigerians into darkness but the TCN is yet to give a reason for the collapse which is coming shortly after the TCN on August 29, 2023, celebrated consecutive 400 days of grid stability.

As at the time of filing this report, the TCN Public Affairs General Manager, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah did not answer calls from The Nation or respond to text messages on why the national grid collapsed.

EEDC Notifies Customers

Meanwhile, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), has notified its customers that the grid collapse has resulted in the total loss of power supply.

The company in a message to its customers on Thursday through its Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh said: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 12:40am today, 14th September,2023.

“This has resulted to the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”