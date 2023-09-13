Wike Reacts To Swearing-in Of FCT Mandate Secretaries [Photos]

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed happiness with the swearing-in of mandate secretaries in the nation’s capital.

Naija News reported that the former Rivers State Governor had sworn in the appointees on Tuesday at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

In a post via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Wike said the secretaries are expected to implement the Bola Tinubu government policies and translate the vision into tangible actions that would shape the FCT’s future.

The FCT minister also urged them to approach their responsibility with unwavering dedication, as service is a privilege that often demands sacrifice.

The appointees are as follows:

1. Bitrus L. Garki

Secretary, Area Council Services Secretariat.

2. Lawan Kolo Geidam

Secretary, Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat.

3. Danlami Ihayyo

Secretary, Education.

4. Dr. Adedolapo A. Fasawe

Secretary, Health and Human Services Secretariat.

5. Barrister Salman Dako

Secretary, Legal Services Secretariat.

6. Barrister Chinedum Elechi

Secretary, Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and PPP.

7. Arch. Uboku Tom Nyah

Secretary, Transportation Secretariat.

8. Alhaji Muntari Abdulkadir

Secretary, Social Development Secretariat.

