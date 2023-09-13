Watch Heartwarming Video Of Odukoya’s Children Giving Dance Offering After Father’s Final Burial

A heartwarming video of late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya’s children giving God a dance offering at his funeral thanksgiving on Sunday, September 10th, has surfaced on social media.

Naija News recalls that the clergyman died on August 7 in the United States of America and was laid to rest at the Ikoyi cemetery, after a service of songs held at the church’s headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos.

Following his funeral, his family members had a thanksgiving on September 10 and his children gave God their best praise.

Meanwhile, notable personalities attended the funeral service of the founding pastor of the Fountain of Life Church.

Among those who were present at the burial included the presiding bishop of the Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Bishop Mike Okonkwo; senior pastor of Kingsway International Christian Centre, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo; first vice president of the Living Faith Church Worldwide and the senior pastor in-charge of the Abuja church, David Abioye.

Others includes, musician-turned-politician Banky W, wife of former Vice President Dolapo Osibanjo, and Pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin of the House on the Rock church, Stephen Adegbite, Sam Adeyemi, amongst others.

“To everything there is a season, A time for every purpose under heaven: Ecclesiastes 3:1 (New King James Version),” the church wrote on social media after his burial.