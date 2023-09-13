Video: Drama At Ikorodu Cemetery Over Mohbad’s Burial

Drama ensued at Ikorodu cemetery in Lagos State on Wednesday over the burial of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

Naija News reports that the entertainment industry was thrown into mourning on Tuesday night over the death of the 27-year-old singer.

There are still controversies surrounding the death of Mohbad as fans call for an autopsy over the sudden death, which some sources claimed was a result of an ear infection.

In a video sighted online, some residents of Ikorodu were seen having a confrontation over the burial of the deceased.

The boys spoke in the Yoruba language and said they would not allow Mohbad’s corpse to be buried at the cemetery.

Watch the video below:

The longtime lover and baby mama of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad has finally spoken up about the singer’s death.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the late singer’s girlfriend with the username, c33, said she did her best to make him stay, adding that they had so many plans together.

She wrote: “Our love story was a different one, we fought really hard to be here. Aaaah i don’t wish this type of pain on anyone. We had so many plans, two responsibilities has now become one, you were my ride or die.

I tried my best to make you stay, Ikkerioluwa..aaaaah i repeat i dont wish this type of pain on anyone. You made pregnancy so easy for me.”