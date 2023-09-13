Shehu Sani Reacts As UNILAG Students Storm Street, Protest School Fee Hike

Former Kaduna Central lawmaker, Shehu Sani has shared his thoughts on the protest by some students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) over the hike in school fees.

Naija News reports that the tertiary students took to the streets to express their dissatisfaction with the raised tuition fees announced by the school management.

This marks the second protest in just one week.

The protesters took to the streets, calling on the school authorities to lower the fees. They were accompanied by police and security personnel.

Reacting to the development via his X handle, Sani praised the students for their determination to pass across their grievances to the school authorities.

He urged students from other universities to also do the same.

He wrote, “Unilag students protest against the hike in school fees is commendable;Students from other higher institutions across the country facing same situation should emulate them

“Most of those in the position of power and authority are beneficiaries of a generous & benevolent education system that gave them the opportunity to become who they are today.They have crossed the Rivers with their families and now destroying the bridges they once used.”