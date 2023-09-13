Popular DJ Kaywise Sparks Concern As He Shares Disturbing Suicidal Message

Popular Nigerian disk jockey, Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki, popularly known as DJ Kaywise on Wednesday sparked concern among netizens as he shared a cryptic message.

The record producer posted a cryptic message indicating that he is going to “end it all.”

The DJ also stressed that he gave it his all. The post read, “I’ll end it all by 9 pm tonight, I did my best.”

Taking to social media, many fans and lovers of the DJ expressed concern for him, urging his close friends to check up on him.

His fellow celebrities have also taken to his comment section in a haze of fear and panic, begging him to be strong.

DJ Kaywise has not responded to any of the comments and has not made any other posts since then.

Dede wrote: “Sigh.. super promising guy. Something for me is not right. We have tried.. reached out. All to no avail.. God forbid anything happens before you hypocrites will come out and say rubbish about what happened when he was alive. You won’t think that people do these things secretly but if dem never post am; e no count. Whatever it is; Kaywise needs to find his magic and if he decides to switch careers; fine. Let us know. I don’t care if he is dating the little mermaid.”

the_bhu_student wrote: “If celebrities like this dey go through alot… imagine what ordinary people like us come dey go through.”

gylliananthonette wrote: “After making money, make person pray to meet a good partner too.”

b.o.d__republic wrote: “Please, bro Don’t d*e in silent l, speak up.”

mrpresidennnt wrote: “As we struggle to earn a living, I pray Nothing stops our breaths.”

omoghenegift1 wrote: “Some of the artists now go form blindness until is time for RIP rubbish may God no let you post my picture on a sad moment if you can celebrate or show me love when am alive IJN Amen.”

iamamedu wrote: “I hope he goes in Instagram live so we can watch.”

cardydio wrote: “Let them all end it. When y’all re enjoying we weren’t included now Ur own depression is making you to set alarm 🤷 do you know how many people that is suffering from depression ??? Do you know!!!!! Even if u kill urself it’s worser cause death can’t handle it Ur soul will still suffer cause it’s a sin.”