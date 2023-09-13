Police Officially Declare Killer Of Slain Rivers DPO Wanted

The Rivers State Police Command, on Wednesday, officially declared the killer of one of its Divisional Police Officers in Ahoada Division, SP Bako Angbashim, wanted.

The Rivers police published the declaration of Gift David Okpara, alias 2 Baba, a notorious Iceland cult leader, wanted.

Naija News reports that Angbanshin was brutally murdered in the Odumude community, Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state, last Friday by suspected cultists headed by 2 Baba.

The state Commissioner for Police in the state, Emeka Nwonyi, in a statement, confirmed how Angbanshin was killed when he led a team of operatives to raid some criminal hideouts in the area.

Following the event, the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, had on Saturday declared 2-Baba, and all members of his criminal gang wanted for the murder of Angbashim. The governor had placed a bounty of N100 million on him.

However, on Wednesday, the police, who have vowed to clamp down 2 Baba and his gang members, officially declared the notorious cult leader wanted.

The Rivers Police, in its publication, cited the office of the Inspector General of Police, the Force Criminal Investigation Department, FCID.

Offences listed against him include conspiracy, cultism and murder of SP Bako Angbashim, Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ahoada Division of Rivers State Police Command.

The Command advised members of the public to call 08098880134, 08032003514,08098888801, 08037921407 and 08161355218 to report any information that could lead to his arrest.