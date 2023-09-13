PDP Is Only Party That Has Strengthened Democracy In Nigeria – Damagum

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagun, has commended the party for strengthening democracy in the country.

Damagum gave the commendation during the inauguration of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) Establishment Committee, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, on Tuesday.

He said the party’s commitment to the development of democracy in the country was the reason behind the establishment of the PDI, which was established more than 15 years ago.

The PDP chairman explained that the party was determined to make the institution a hub for research and training for future generations of leaders at the party, state and national levels.

He said, “This is no doubt our commitment to making this institution the hub can do a lot of research and develop our democracy within the country and the party at large.

“The PDI was established more than 15 years ago as part of efforts to strengthen democracy within the Nigerian context.

“PDP is the only party that has that foresight to have that kind of institution that can research and develop the democratic tenets.

“We have embarked on this mission. Ours is to put in our effort so that it can help in the development of democracy within the Nigerian context and even beyond.”

While addressing members of the establishment committee, Damagum stated that they were selected because they have distinguished themselves in various fields.

The party chairman enjoined members of the community to be fair and ensure that only the best hands were recruited to run the Institution.

He said, “You are carefully selected as members of this establishment committee because you have distinguished yourselves from where you came from to kickstart the process of bringing someone that can pilot this institution so that it can achieve its goal within the shortest period of time as there is no time for this institution to be strengthened than now.”

Damagun promised that the party under his leadership would not interfere in the institution’s day-to-day activities in order to ensure it remained independent.

The chairman enjoined committee members to expedite action on their assignment, noting that time is of the essence.

He said, “We will give you a free hand, but you should also do it with the fear of God. Whoever you are bringing to this institution should be someone who can stand the test of time and also give the required value for which it was set up.”

Speaking to reporters shortly after the inauguration, the Committee Chairman, who is also the PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja, promised on behalf of other members not to let the party down.

He said the institute was established to bridge the intellectual capacity of party members, especially those elected into office on its platform.