Nothing Significant Has Changed In Nigerians’ Lives Since Tinubu Became President – Atiku’s Aide

Daniel Bwala, the spokesman to the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has described the 100 days in office of President Bola Tinubu as uneventful.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News on Tuesday, Bwala said nothing has changed in the lives of Nigerians since Tinubu emerged as the president four months ago.

Bwala called on the president to focus on building Nigeria, rather than embarking on so-called “diplomatic trips” for “photo ops.”

He said the Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration was still governing in poetry, adding that it had abandoned its manifesto of securing Nigeria.

Bwala asserted that what the governments had termed as achievements “can be seen by all as just over-exaggeration of their perception of what they call their achievements because in the last 100 days, if you ask a Nigerian, they will tell you that nothing has significantly changed in our lives.”

Tinubu’s Business Trips

Speaking on the recent business trips that Tinubu took to India and Dubai, Bwala claimed that since the government had nothing to show as a result of what they were doing domestically, going on foreign diplomatic trips was to curry the favour and accolades of the international space.

Bwala described the President’s trip to India for the G20 summit as a global picnic, saying that not much was achieved at the summit due to the absence of both Russia and China.

The PDP stalwart said the meetings that Tinubu, who went along with Nigerian businessmen, held with the various businessmen and investors in India did not result in definite conclusions.

He said that those who made statements that there were definite investments were “exaggerating and mentioning monies that could not be verified either by the investors themselves, either through a joint statement, through their website, through their personal social media handle.

“Everything they said they secured as investment plans or promises could only be established by themselves. There is no one word from any investor in India that they actually committed to such.

“Mark what I’m saying, in the next one year, you will see nothing from Dubai as per investment. You will see nothing from India as per investment because they are just photo ops and statements. There are no specificities, there are no deliverables, and there are no timelines.

“You can only develop and make your country attractive when you focus on your domestic policies on national security interest and national interest of your country.

“Now, it is contained in your manifesto, you have abandoned that and you’re on a foreign trip to use photo ops as evidence of either legitimacy or evidence of prosperity. That cannot work.”