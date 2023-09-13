Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 13th September, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 13th September 2023.

The PUNCH: Barely one week after leading a two-day nationwide warning strike, the organised labour on Tuesday threatened to begin an indefinite strike should the Federal Government fail to meet its demands at the end of a 21-day ultimatum which will expire in approximately one week’s time.

The Guardian: Nigerians may be close to witnessing the unveiling of the biggest financial fraud in the history of the country in the coming months as the team of special investigators set up to probe the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and related entities is racing against time to unravel a slew of crimes already estimated at over N7 trillion.

The Nation: The protracted feud between Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his estranged deputy, Lucky Ayedatiwa, is taking its toll on the State Executive Council. There was apprehension yesterday among commissioners, special advisers and other aides as the governor fired the deputy governor’s aides.

Daily Trust: No fewer than 936 people have died in several boat mishaps in the last three and half years as the nation continues to lose its citizens over unregulated waterways. This is even as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Tuesday directed immediate probe of recent boat mishaps that have become a recurring decimal in Nigeria.

