Mohbad Wanted Me To Travel Out With His Baby For Safety – Late Singer’s Partner

The partner of the late popular Nigeria singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, professionally known as MohBad on Wednesday disclosed that the singer struggled till death.

The lady identified as Wunmi in a post on her Instagram account @c33why said the singer was never happy for a whole day.

Wunmi claimed that the late artiste was called a junkie so the public could have another perception of him.

According to Wunmi, the singer who died at age 27 always lived with fears, adding that his worry doubled after the birth of their now five-month-old baby, Liam.

Wunmi noted that Mohbad wanted her to travel out of the country for her safety and that of their child.

She wrote on her Instagram story, “This Nigga struggled till death, too many pains, threatening (sic). He had always lived with fears, continuous fights everywhere he goes too, he has never been happy for a whole day… he was called a junkie, a mad person, mental issue so the public would have another view about him… he’s dead at least you all won, take your trophy.

“Ya’ll made a widow at 24 years 🥹 Olorun idajo re daaa (sic).

“Nothin makes him happy no more,even after seeing his baby he became more worried,he’s now a family man he doesn’t want anything

to happen to us… was supposed to collect my baby’s passport yesterday sO We could process Our traveling, he always say to me…Wunmi pls go for my baby sake,I wouldn’t want this people to harm you and him it will break me.you just go,let me face them myself, llerioluwa rest in peace..you really need that peace.”

Naija News had earlier reported that the singer had his last breath on Tuesday.