LP Inaugurates 481-member Campaign Council For Imo Guber Election

The Labour Party (LP) in Imo State has inaugurated a 481-member campaign council to strategise and spearhead its campaign for the November 11 governorship election.

The Chairman of the party in Imo, Callistus Ihejiagwa, inaugurated the campaign council at the state secretariat in Owerri, the state capital.

He said the members have become torch bearers for the party’s governorship election, Senator Athan Achonu and the presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in all the nook and crannies of the state.

Ihejiagwa, therefore, urged the members not to joke about the “fierce urgency” to rescue the state.

He said: “You have become the torchbearer for LP, our candidate, Senator Athan Achonu and Peter Obi in all the nook and crannies of your localities. This is a call to duty, service and selfless sacrifice for the good of Imo.”

Ihejiagwa urged the council to carry out the responsibility with pride, dignity and selflessness, “knowing that God has anointed you to liberate Imo,” noting that if “we disappoint the people, they will not forgive us.”

He said the insecurity in the state had forced many to hold traditional events outside the state for fear of possible attacks back home.

The LP chair said people are hungry for a new Imo and Nigeria, saying that is possible and attainable.

“They say LP has no big vehicles and has no structure, but those with big cars and structures are the people with the structure of corruption which Peter Obi has come to eradicate. They are the ones who have fed so fat on the common treasury of the state and Nigeria,” added Ihejiagwa.

Ihejiagwa called for commitment, peace, fairness, openness and unity among council members and party officers to achieve success and ensure victory at the poll.

The council’s director-general, Chime Nzeribe, described the forthcoming election as a struggle to “emancipate Igboland, not only Imo.”

Nzeribe said, “Go back home and work hard. The reason Obi has problem today is that the party’s mobilisation in the booths was not fantastic, and our results were not well-guarded. This is something we must work out to ensure that our results are well-guarded.”