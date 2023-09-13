‘Delay Defeats Equity’ – Court Throws Out Suit To Stop Probe By Ogun Suspended LG Chairman, Adedayo

An Ogun High Court sitting in Ijebu Ode has thrown out an x-parte application filed by the suspended Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government, Wale Adedayo, seeking to stop further investigations and actions by the councillors probing him on allegations of financial mismanagement.

Recall that Adedayo was recently suspended by councillors of the Ijebu East Legislative Council. They had accused him of financial malpractices and directed the vice chairman to take over pending the conclusion of its investigation.

The embattled LG chairman was suspended days after he accused the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, of diverting local government allocations in the state for two years.

However, Adedayo had filed an ex-parte motion to stop his colleagues from taking further actions against him, Naija News has learned.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Justice A.A. Omoniyi, dismissed the application in “its entirety” after the argument of Adedayo’s lawyer, Barrister O.T. Are, who stood in for Adeyinka Kotoye SAN,

Are, the counsel to the plaintiff, informed the court of the ex-parte motion dated September 6, praying for an interim order restraining the defendants, their agents, and privies from further proceeding on the letter of invitation to the claimant that asked him to appear before the Legislative Council on September 14 or in the alternative to order parties to maintain the status quo.

In its ruling, the court noted that the application by the plaintiff was not timely since he had received a notice on August 31 but waited till September 11 before filing his application.

“Delay defeats equity,” the judge said.

The claimant was ordered to put the defendants on notice and come back for the hearing of the originating summons on September 22, 2023.