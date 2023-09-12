Wike’s Band Makes First Performance In Abuja (Video)

The live band that performs with former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike during the inauguration of projects, has made their first performance at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nigeria’s capital.

Naija News recalls that the band, known for singing soothing songs for Wike, performed for the first time in Abuja at a ceremony organized by the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) for the flag-off of the rehabilitation of existing roads in which Wike was in attendance.

The band, in the video that surfaced on social media, could be heard singing their infamous ‘As e dey pain dem, e dey sweet us,’ song while the minister of the FCT, Wike made his way to the podium to address the crowd.

The band, led by gospel artist, Bamidele Abiye Adeek, also known as Sensational Bamidele, sang igbo-themed music during the event that held yesterday, September, 11th.

Watch the video below:

Wike Mood Determines What We Sing

Meanwhile, the gospel singer,Bamidele who is the leader of the live band that performs at project commissioning ceremonies of Wike, said his songs are aimed at giving the governor the motivation to face his opponents.

Bamdele said his songs are usually by happenings around an event and the mood of the governor.

“I usually create the songs with my head. My songs is usually created based on everything that’s happening at a particular event and what (Wike) is also saying,” he said.