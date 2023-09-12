‘Why Akeredolu Sacked His Deputy’s Media Aide’ – Source

The media team attached to the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa have been sacked by the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The development was announced in a statement titled: ‘Government House Media Team Rejigged’ and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olabode Richard Olatunde.

Naija News learnt that the media team were sacked amidst the fear of possible dissolution of the State Executive Council.

Since the return of the governor last week, some members of the state executive council, have expressed fear that could be sacked.

Meanwhile, the sack of the aides to the deputy governor was coming ahead of the possible dissolution of the state executive Council.

A top government that spoke with Vanguard on the development disclosed that the aides were sacked following alleged insubordination and flagrance disregard to the appropriate authority.

The source said that one of the aides of the deputy governor allegedly abused the governor on his WhatsApp status and the screenshot was shown to the governor’s friends while he was away in Germany on a medical vacation

According to the source, another aide was said to have engaged in the planting of some stories against the governor.

The affected aides include: Press Secretary to the Governor, Kenneth Odusola; Special Assistant to Governor (New Media) Oladipupo Okunniga; and Special Assistant to the Governor (Photography) Samson Abayomi Adefolalu.