UFC President To Give Adesanya Rematch Against Strickland

UFC president Dana White was disappointed over how Nigerian-born Australian Mixed Martial Artist, Israel Adesanya, lost his Middleweight title to American Sean Strickland.

White, who described Israel Adesanya as “very stiff” and in “slow motion” during the fight, insisted that there would be a rematch between the Nigerian-born fighter and the American fighter.

Adesanya and Strickland met at the Qudos Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10, for the middleweight title fight. Despite the Nigerian fighter having the support of most of the spectators, the American fighter dominated throughout the rounds.

Hence, at the end of the fifth round of hot punches and kicks from Strickland against a defensive Adesanya, the three judges unanimously declared the American the winner of the fight.

To the surprise of most UFC enthusiasts, Strickland left the octagon with no scratch but the Nigerian-born Australian fighter left with swollen lips and eyes even though the American was the underdog heading into the fight.

Hence, the UFC president, who couldn’t believe the outcome of the match, has insisted that there will certainly be a rematch between the two fighters which is an opportunity for Adesanya to redeem himself and his belt.

The UFC president said, “I think you do the rematch, absolutely. The rematch is interesting, only Israel knows the answers to these questions and I’m looking forward to hearing it.

“How f****ng crazy is this game? What do I always say, is never judge a fight until it happens. You never know what the hell is gonna happen in this bats*** nutty sport. Israel looked like he was in slow motion and he couldn’t get off, he was very stiff tonight and looked slow. Some days you wake up and it’s just not there, he looked bone dry tonight (Sunday).”