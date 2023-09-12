Tinubu: It Is Time To Accept Reality And Move On – Ex-militant Leader Advises Nigerians

An ex-militant leader, self-styled General Endurance Amagbein, has praised President Bola Tinubu for deciding to effect the removal of petroleum subsidy.

Amagbein described the subsidy removal as long overdue, adding that Nigerians must put up with it to help the country conserve funds for development.

He urged Nigerians and the organised labour to accept the reality and move on.

The former militant advised the citizenry to have faith in Tinubu’s sincerity to roll out palliatives to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

According to him, “I want to appeal to Nigerians, especially the organised labour and it’s leadership to accept the Petroleum Subsidy removal by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu as a well thought out policy to prevent wastages and redirect financial resources to revamp the nation’s battered economy.

“Nigerians must have faith in President Tinubu’s sincerity to roll out palliatives to cushion the effects of the subsidy removal as already manifested in the disbursement of 2billion naira and five trucks of rice each to the thirty six states of the federation.

“The gains of petroleum subsidy removal has enabled the federal government to save more money which has increased the Federation Account Allocation Committee(FAAC) sharing pool with states now receiving higher allocation.

“Nigerians must not lose faith but have confidence in the ability of President Tinubu to turn around the economic fortunes of the country with the petroleum subsidy removal and assuage our suffering.”