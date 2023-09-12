Throwback: How Mohbad Attempted Suicide Due To Label Issue – Bella Shmurda

Following the death of fast-rising Nigerian singer, Mohbad, an old video of his colleague, Bella Shmurda, narrating how the deceased attempted suicide due to issues with his record label has surfaced online.

Naija News reported that music executive Ovie shared the news on Mohbad’s demise on his X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday evening.

In the video making the rounds online, Bella Shmurda, in a chat with popular media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said Mohbad attempted suicide during his record label ordeal but was prevented by friends.

The singer revealed that Mohbad, who got fed up with his contract with Marlian Music, tried jumping down from their building.

Bella Shmurda added that the late 27-year-old singer also stopped a suicide attempt after his girlfriend walked in.

In other news, Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Khalid Safaru, popularly known as Reminisce, has warned social media trolls against chasing clout with his family.

The Alaga Ibile crooner warned trolls to desist from involving his family in their clouts, maintaining that he would fish out those who commit such acts regardless of any uproar online against his action.

Reminisce gave the warning via his verified X handle on Monday.