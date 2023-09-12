‘Protesters Planning To Disrupt Tinubu’s Visit To UN Assembly’

Nigerians in the United States have been warned by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the country against a planned rally ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s visit to the United Nations General Assembly on September 20.

The President of Nigeria, Tinubu is expected to address the 78th Session of the high-level UNGA General Debate at the UN headquarters in New York.

According to the list of speakers released by the Office of the General Assembly President, Tinubu will be the fifth African leader to speak on day one of the gathering.

There had been claims that Nigerians in the Diaspora are planning to resist Tinubu’s coming.

The Chairman of the United States chapter of the APC, Tai Balofin, in a statement released on Tuesday, claimed that a suspended party member, Adesegun Labinjo, is allegedly masterminding the rally.

While stating that the matter has been reported to relevant authorities, Balofin called for calm and warned against tarnishing the country’s image on the global scene.

The statement read, “It has recently come to our attention that certain individuals are planning to stage a rally during President Tinubu’s visit to the United Nations. This planned rally directly responds to a gathering planned by a suspended individual, Mr. Labinjo, who claims to be the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, on September 20, 2023.

“The repercussions of Mr Labinjo’s rally have given rise to concerns of potential disruption and chaos from the Obidients who plan to put the reputation of the president into disparage. In light of this situation, we wish to inform the public and all concerned parties that we have taken swift action to notify the appropriate authorities regarding this unnecessary and potentially disruptive plan.

“The Chairman of APC USA, Prof. Tai Balofin, has issued a stern warning to those considering disrupting any sideline events or the visit of President Tinubu. He emphasizes that any individual who violates the law will face arrest and prosecution to the fullest extent of the legal framework.

“We fully recognise and respect the principles of freedom of speech and association, which are fundamental to a democratic society. However, we urge all citizens to exercise these rights responsibly and in a manner that does not tarnish the reputation of our President.

“It is important to remember that the election results and legal proceedings have been settled, and it is time to accept the outcome gracefully. Another opportunity for political participation will arise in the upcoming 2027 elections, and individuals are encouraged to participate through legitimate means.”