Nigerians Know There Are No Magic Solutions To Their Problems – Tinubu’s Spokesman

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, has said that Nigerians know that there are no magic solutions to their problem.

Ngelale stated when speaking on the benefits of President Tinubu’s trip to India to attend the G-20 meeting in an interview with Channels TV.

According to the presidential aide, his principal has put in place plans to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians since the removal of the fuel subsidy.

Ajuri when asked about the plans President Tinubu has for Nigerians to end hardship in the country following the removal of fuel subsidy said, “Nigerians are very brilliant people. They understand that you don’t have magic wand solutions to their problems which have been in place for over a period of more than 50 years.

“They know that when you inherit a deficit you have to take out that deficit. That is why the president has been very consistent in his doings during campaigns and now in office. He did it in Lagos.

“He brought out a master plan. He said if we painfully and diligently implement this master plan it would take us there. And we know what Lagos is today. The present has distributed palliatives to states and now is trying to crush energy costs.”